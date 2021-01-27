Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2021: HES, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) down more than 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.08% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.10 at $52.51 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.20 to $55.45 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.769 per 1 million BTU.

Hess (HES) was marginally lower even after reporting Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.58 per share, compared with $0.60 loss per share in the prior-year period. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.66 loss per share.

The Iraqi government has tapped French energy major Total (TOT) to execute "large and promising" natural gas and clean energy projects in the Middle Eastern country, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the oil ministry. Total was down more than 2% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.