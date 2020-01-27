Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2020: DCIX,ARLP,HES,EGY

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -2.16%

CVX -1.30%

COP -2.41%

SLB -4.94%

OXY -2.43%

Energy stocks added to their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.5% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 2.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.05 lower at $53.14 per barrel, falling to a three-month low as worries that the spreading coronavirus contagion would lower demand. The global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.54 to $59.15 per barrel.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Performance Shipping (DCIX) was riding a 2.5% increase late Monday after the oil tanker and cargo shipping company said it was selling one of its two Panamax container vessels to an unnamed buyer for $18.5 million, boosting the company cash position to around $46 million. Following the sale and delivery of another Aframax tanker scheduled for later this week, Performance will own and operate three tanker ships.

In other sector news:

(-) Hess (HES) was trading over 3% lower Monday afternoon. The energy producer earlier said it made another oil discovery at the Uaru well on the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. The company also raised its estimated and discovered recoverable resources at Stabroek by a third over prior levels to around 8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

(-) Vaalco Energy (EGY) slid 7% on Monday. The oil and natural gas producer overnight named for former Pennzoil and Amoco executive William Thomas as its new president, effective on Feb. 1. Thomas, who previously also was an investment banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions at privately held Bankers Trust, joined the Vaalco board of directors nine months ago.

(-) Alliance Resources Partners (ARLP) declined more than 6% after the thermal coal miner reported lower-than-expected Q4 net income and revenue and also projected 2020 revenue trailing Wall Street forecast. It sees revenue for the 12 months ending in December in a range of $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion, excluding transportation costs, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.97 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.