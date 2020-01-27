Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2020: ARLP,HES,EGY

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.96%

CVX -1.14%

COP -2.14%

SLB -4.07%

OXY -2.42%

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 2.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping $1.45 to $52.74 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.69 to $59.00 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $1.92 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.7% retreat.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Alliance Resources Partners (ARLP) declined more than 7% after the thermal coal miner reported lower-than-expected Q4 net income and revenue and also projected 2020 revenue trailing Wall Street forecast. It sees revenue for the 12 months ending in December in a range of $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion, excluding transportation costs, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.97 billion.

In other sector news:

(-) Hess (HES) was trading over 3% Monday afternoon. The energy producer earlier said it made another oil discovery at the Uaru well on the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. The company also raised its estimated and discovered recoverable resources at Stabroek by a third over prior levels to around 8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

(-) Vaalco Energy (EGY) slid 4% on Monday. The oil and natural gas producer overnight named for former Pennzoil and Amoco executive William Thomas as its new president, effective on Feb. 1. Thomas, who previously also was an investment banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions at privately held Bankers Trust, joined the Vaalco board of directors nine months ago.

