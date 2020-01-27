Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2020: ARLP, MPC, SSL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.93%

CVX: -1.56%

COP: -2.60%

SLB: -2.99%

OXY: Flat

Leading energy stocks were sinking in pre-bell trading Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.20 at $52.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.41 to $59.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.95 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.71% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.35% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), which was declining by more than 2% after booking Q4 earnings of $0.20 per limited unit, down from $0.38 per limited unit a year ago and below the Capital IQ projection of $0.22.

(-) Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was down more than 2% even after its board approved a dividend of $0.58 per share on its common stock, up from its previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

In other sector news:

(=) Sasol (SSL) was flat after saying it will list on the secondary A2X exchange in South Africa starting on Feb. 3.

