Energy Sector Update for 01/26/2024: NEP, SUN, XLE, USO, UNG

January 26, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Energy stocks were steady premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) marginally advancing recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.5% at $76.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.2% to $82.18 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.1% lower at $2.54 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) was advancing by 1% after it reported on Thursday Q4 earnings of $1.20 per diluted common unit, up from $0.40 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.50.

Sunoco (SUN) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.842 per share, payable on Feb. 20 to shareholders on record as of Feb. 7. Sunoco was up 1.5% pre-bell.

