Energy Sector Update for 01/26/2023: PBR,VLO,CVX

Energy stocks were extending midday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 3,1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose $0.86 to $81.01 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 5.4% to $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

Petrobras (PBR) was 2.2% lower in late trade. The Brazilian energy major's board of directors elected Jean Paul Terra Prates as CEO. Prates will serve on an interim basis in the post until April 13 when he'll stand for election at the next general shareholder meeting.

Valero Energy (VLO) rose 4.5%, recovering from an earlier slide. The refiner reported an increase in non-GAAP net income for the three months ended Dec. 31 at $8.45 per share, up from $2.41 a year earlier, topping estimates by analysts.

Chevron (CVX) climbed 4.6% after the energy major increased its quarterly dividend by 6% to $1.51 per share and the board authorized a $75 billion stock buyback program.

