Energy Sector Update for 01/26/2023: CVX, MUR, CNX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was climbing past 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2% at $81.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.81% to $87.68 per barrel and natural gas futures were 8.15% lower at $2.82 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) was advancing by more than 3% after saying its board has increased its quarterly dividend by 6% to $1.51 per share, payable on March 10 to shareholders of record on Feb. 16. The board also authorized the repurchase of $75 billion of the company's common shares.

Murphy Oil (MUR) was over 1% higher after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per diluted share, up from $0.40 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.13.

CNX Resources (CNX) was climbing past 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of $5.68 per diluted share, up from $2.90 a year earlier. Three out of seven analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.58.

