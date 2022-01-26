Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/26/2022: HES, MMP, HESM, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires
Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up past 6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.87 at $86.47 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.18 to $89.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.30 higher at $4.35 per 1 million BTU.

Hess (HES) was gaining more than 3% as it posted a Q4 net income of $0.85 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) said Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Michael Mears will retire April 30. Magellan Midstream was up more than 1% recently.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was marginally higher as it reported Q4 earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.36 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.54.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

