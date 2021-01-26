Energy Sector Update for 01/26/2021: XOM, LYTS, ERF, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by 0.7% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.28% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by 0.31%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.15 at $52.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.13 to $55.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

LSI Industries (LYTS) was up more than 7% after saying it has "substantially completed" a multimillion-dollar "Pay at the Pump'' contactless payment project for ExxonMobil (XOM). ExxonMobil was slightly higher in recent trading.

Enerplus (ERF) was over 2% lower after saying it agreed to acquire Bruin E&P HoldCo, LLC, a pure-play Williston Basin private company, for $465 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.