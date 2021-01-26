Energy Sector Update for 01/26/2021: LYTS,HESM,ERF,ERF.TO,NOG

Energy stocks extended their Tuesday decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 16 cents lower at $52.61 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 5 cents to $55.83 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, LSI Industries (LYTS) retreated from an early 4% advance to its best share price since April 2016, more recently trading 4.6% lower, after it has "substantially completed" a multimillion-dollar Pay at the Pump contactless payment project at more than 11,500 ExxonMobil (XOM) gas stations throughout North America. ExxonMobil was 1.9% lower in late trade.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) also turned 3.6% lower, giving back a 3.6% advance after RBC Capital Markets began coverage of the exploration and production company with an outperform rating and a $14 price target.

Enerplus (ERF) fell 3.7% after late Monday announcing its $465 million cash purchase of privately held Bruin E&P HoldCo, a pure-play operator in the Williston basin. The company said the acquisition adds about 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of existing production and 84 million barrels of proved plus probable reserves and 149 drilling locations.

To the upside, Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) rose nearly 1%, recouping part of an early 3.3% gain that followed the petroleum processing, shipping and storage company increased its quarterly dividend by 1.2% to $0.4471 per share, payable Feb. 12 to investors of record on Feb. 4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.