Energy Sector Update for 01/26/2021: HESM,ERF,ERF.TO,NOG

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 18 cents to $52.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising 3 cents to $55.91 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) was 1.3% lower, reversing an early 3.3% gain that followed the petroleum processing, shipping and storage company increased its quarterly dividend by 1.2% to $0.4471 per share, payable Feb. 12 to investors of record on Feb. 4.

Enerplus (ERF) fell 1.5% after late Monday announcing its $465 million cash purchase of privately held Bruin E&P HoldCo, a pure-play operator in the Williston basin. The company said the acquisition adds about 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of existing production and 84 million barrels of proved plus probable reserves and 149 drilling locations.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) also has turned 1.7% lower, giving back a 3.6% advance after RBC Capital Markets began coverage of the exploration and production company with an outperform rating and a $14 price target.

