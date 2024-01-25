Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2024: YPF

Energy stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 2.9% to $77.28 a barrel, while the benchmark Brent was advancing 3% to $82.42 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks declined by 326 billion cubic feet in the week ended Jan. 19, a larger drop than the 318 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 154 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2% lower at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, YPF (YPF) shares were rising 4.6% after Citigroup upgraded the company's stock to buy from neutral with a price target of $20.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) jumped almost 9% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.20 per diluted common unit, up from $0.40 a year earlier.

Energy Vault (NRGV) added 2.2% after it said Thursday it entered into a 10-year licensing and royalty agreement with Gravity Energy Storage Solutions in the 16-member-state Southern African Development Community region.

Linde (LIN) rose 0.4% after the company said it expanded its long-term industrial gas supply agreement with Indian steelmaker Steel Authority of India.

