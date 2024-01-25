Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2024: NEP, WWD, LIN

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.1% to $76.63 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2% to $81.66 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks declined by 326 billion cubic feet in the week ended Jan. 19, a larger drop than the 318 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 154 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.3% lower at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) shares jumped past 8% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.20 per common unit, up from $0.40 a year earlier.

Woodward (WWD) rose 0.7% after the firm said its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $600 million of its shares.

Linde (LIN) was slightly higher after the company said it expanded its long-term industrial gas supply agreement with Indian steelmaker Steel Authority of India.

