Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2024: CNX, LBRT, VLO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.4% at $76.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.3% to $81.07 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4.2% higher at $2.75 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

CNX Resources (CNX) reported Q4 earnings of $2.89 per diluted share, down from $5.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.27. CNX Resources was up nearly 3% pre-bell.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) was 1% lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.54 per diluted share, down from $0.82 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

Valero Energy (VLO) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.55 per diluted share, down from $8.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.95. Valero Energy was up more than 1% pre-bell.

