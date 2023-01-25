Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2023: RUN,CRGY,NFE

Energy stocks were slumping this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.9% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index, however, was posting a 2.3% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was inching up 0.3% to $80.34 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said commercial inventories grew by 500,000 barrels during the seven days ended Jan. 20, down compared with the prior week's 8.4-million-barrel increase and market expectations for a 1.5-million-barrel rise last week.

North Sea Brent crude was sliding 0.1% to $86.06 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.94% lower at $3.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sunrun (RUN) shares retreated 8.1% after Barclays cut its stock rating for the residential solar power company to equal weight from overweight and also lowered its price target for Sunrun shares by $9 to $35 each.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) shares fell 5% after the oil and natural gas producer Wednesday announced plans for a $400 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2028. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to pay down a portion of the company's revolving credit facility.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was fractionally higher this afternoon, rebounding from a 3.4% decline earlier Wednesday, after saying its Genera subsidiary was selected to run the power generation system for Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority. Under the terms of 10-year contract, Genera will manage and modernize the commonwealth's aging 3,600-megawatt thermal power generator and support its transition to renewable energy, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.