Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2023: HESM, RUN, CRGY, NFE

Energy stocks were ending moderately lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index, however, was posting a 2.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 0.5% higher at $80.55 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said US commercial inventories grew by 500,000 barrels during the seven days ended Jan. 20, down compared with the 8.4-million-barrel increase the prior week and market expectations for a 1.5-million-barrel rise last week.

North Sea Brent crude was climbing 0.4% to $86.45 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 6.9% to $3.03 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Hess Midstream (HESM) retreated 3.1% after the gathering, storage and transportations company reported a drop in Q4 net income to $0.49 per share compared with a $0.51 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the two-analyst consensus expecting $0.54 per share. Revenue declined to $314.6 million from $316.3 million a year ago, also lagging a single-analyst estimate looking for $327.9 million.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) fell 5.5% after the oil and natural gas producer plans a $400 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2028. Net proceeds will be used to pay down a portion of the company's revolving credit facility.

Sunrun (RUN) retreated 7% after Barclays cut its stock rating for the residential solar power company to equalweight from overweight and also lowered its price target by $9 to $35 each.

Among gainers, New Fortress Energy (NFE) was 0.2% higher, rebounding from a 3.4% decline earlier, after saying its Genera subsidiary was selected to run the power generation system for Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority.

