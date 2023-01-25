Energy
BORR

Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2023: BORR, HESM, WDS, XLE, USO, UNG

January 25, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by 0.38% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.17% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.09% at $80.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.12% to $86.03 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 4.76% lower at $3.10 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) is raising its 2022 revenue guidance to a range of between $435 million to $450 million, from its prior outlook of $375 million to $400 million. Four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $429.6 million. Borr Drilling was recently shedding over 3% in value.

Hess Midstream (HESM) reported Q4 net income of $0.49 per diluted share, down from $0.51 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54. Hess Midstream was climbing past 1% recently.

Woodside Energy Group (WDS) was slightly advancing after it reported Q4 production of 51.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, or boe, up from 22.6 million boe a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BORR
HESM
WDS
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.