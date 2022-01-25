Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2022: FTI, CRK, RDS.A, RDS.B

Energy stocks were mixed in the lead up to Tuesday's opening bell as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) dipped 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.38 at $83.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.54 to $86.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $3.96 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) fell 3% after securing a large subsea contract from Petrobras (PBR) for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of flexible and rigid pipes, umbilicals and other subsea structures at the Buzios 6 field.

Comstock Resources (CRK) said late Monday it produced 1.3 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas in Q4, a 12% increase from a year earlier. Shares of the energy exploration firm were down 5.7% recently.

Shell (RDS.A,) has made a "significant" oil and gas discovery at a well offshore Namibia, which it started drilling last month, according to a Reuters report. The energy giant was up 0.4% in recent trading.

