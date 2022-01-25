Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2022: ETRN,CGRN,PAGP,NEE

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gaining 4.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index surged 6% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.29 higher at $85.26 per barrel, rebounding from two days of losses. Global benchmark Brent crude rose $1.77 to $88.04 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures advanced $0.03 to $4.05 per million BTU.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) shares fell more than 16% amid reports the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit overturned approval of the route for the company's Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia by a pair of federal agencies, citing failure to comply with planning rules.

NextEra Energy (NEE) fell 7.8% after the electric utility company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, compared with $0.40 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.40. Operating revenue of $5.05 billion was up from $4.4 billion a year earlier but short of analysts' $5.79 billion consensus.

Among gainers, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) shares climbed 5.5% after the microturbine company said it signed a two-year contract providing 4 megawatts of power to an unnamed cryptocurrency mining customer. Financial details were not disclosed.

Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) rose 3.6% after JPMorgan raised its share price target for the oil pipelines operator by $1 to $14 and reiterated an overweight rating.

