Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2022: CGRN,PAGP,NEE

Energy stocks were sharply higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) up 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index advanced 2.4% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose $1.95 to $85.26 per barrel and global crude benchmark Brent gained $1.74 to $88.01. Henry Hub natural gas futures were flat at $4.02 per million BTU.

In company news, Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) shares rose 3.5% after the microturbine company said it signed a two-year contract providing 4 megawatts of power to an unnamed cryptocurrency mining customer. Financial details were not disclosed.

Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) rose 1.7% after JPMorgan raised its share price target for the oil pipelines operator by $1 to $14 and reiterated an overweight rating.

NextEra Energy (NEE) fell 7.2% after the electric utility company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, compared with $0.40 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.40. Operating revenue of $5.05 billion was up from $4.4 billion a year earlier but short of analysts' $5.79 billion consensus.

