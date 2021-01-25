Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2021: PBA,PPL.TO,HESM,DKL

Energy
Energy stocks continue to lose more ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 2.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 15 cents to $52.38 per barrel, reversing a narrow decline earlier Monday, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was adding 15 cents to $55.56 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 12 cents higher at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was climbing 3.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was dropping 5.0%.

In company news, Pembina Pipeline (PBA) fell 1.8% after Monday disclosing plans for the $170 million redemption of all 6.8 million of its series 11 cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset preferred shares now traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 1 at $25 apiece. The company, which also will redeem all of its series 13 preferred shares, is using net proceeds from its recent $600 million offering of 4.80% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes maturing in January 2081.

To the upside, Hess Midstream (HESM) was 3.5% higher after Monday saying it expects to report FY21 net income in a range of $590 million to $620 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the pipeline company to earn $566.5 million this year on a GAAP basis. It also extended plans to increase its distributions to investors by at least 5% per share each year through 2023.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) has turned fractionally lower, giving back a 3.7% rise earlier Monday to its highest share price since August 2015 at $39. 58hat followed the pipeline company declaring a Q4 distribution of $0.91 per unit, up 0.6% compared with its most recent distribution and payable Feb. 9 to investors of record on Feb. 2.

