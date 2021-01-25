Energy Sector Update for 01/25/2021: CNQ,CNQ.TO,PBA,PPL.TO,HESM,DKL

Energy stocks pared a portion of the midday declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.8% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 50 cents higher at $52.77 per barrel, reversing a narrow decline earlier Monday. The global benchmark Brent crude contract added 43 cents to $55.84 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 16 cents to $2.60 per 1 million BTU. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index dropped 3.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) has turned narrowly higher again, overcoming a 2.2% mid-morning decline, after ATB Capital Markets Monday began analyst coverage of the oil and natural gas producer with an outperform rating and a $39.50 price target, describing the company as the "street fighter of the Canadian energy large-cap space."

Hess Midstream (HESM) was ending 1.8% higher after Monday saying it expects to report FY21 net income in a range of $590 million to $620 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the pipeline company to earn $566.5 million this year on a GAAP basis. It also extended plans to increase its distributions to investors by at least 5% per share each year through 2023.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) climbed 4%, recouping most of its 3.7% rise earlier Monday to its highest share price since August 2015 at $39. 58hat followed the pipeline company declaring a Q4 distribution of $0.91 per unit, up 0.6% compared with its most recent distribution and payable Feb. 9 to investors of record on Feb. 2.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) fell 1.4% after Monday disclosing plans for the $170 million redemption of all 6.8 million of its series 11 cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset preferred shares now traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 1 at $25 apiece. The company, which also will redeem all of its series 13 preferred shares, is using net proceeds from its recent $600 million offering of 4.80% fixed-to-fixed rate subordinated notes maturing in January 2081.

