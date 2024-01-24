Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, BKR

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.8% to $74.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil rose 0.6% to $79.99 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 5.8% higher at $2.59 per 1 million British Thermal units.

Baker Hughes (BKR) reported Q4 adjusted earnings late Tuesday of $0.51 per diluted share, up from $0.38 per share a year ago. Baker Hughes shares were down by nearly 3% pre-bell Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.