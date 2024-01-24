Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2024: VTNR, BKR

Energy stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 3.1%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 1.7%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 8.3 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 19 following a decrease of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.1% to $75.15 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 0.7% to $80.08 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 8.9% to $2.667 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) fell 22% as Northland downgraded the company to market perform from outperform. Vertex said Tuesday throughput volumes at its Mobile, Alabama, refinery in Q4 are expected at 67,000 barrels a day, "just below" previous guidance.

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares fell 4.7% after the company on Tuesday reported Q4 revenue that trailed estimates by analysts.

