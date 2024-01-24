News & Insights

Energy
VTNR

Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2024: VTNR, BKR

January 24, 2024 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index increased 2.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 1.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 8.3 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 19 following a decrease of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.8% to $74.99 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.6% to $80 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.9% to $2.594 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) fell 19% as Northland downgraded the company to market perform from outperform.

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares fell 4.4% after the company on Tuesday reported Q4 revenue that trailed estimates by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTNR
BKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.