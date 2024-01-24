Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2024: VTNR, BKR

Energy stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index increased 2.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 1.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 8.3 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 19 following a decrease of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.8% to $74.99 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.6% to $80 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.9% to $2.594 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) fell 19% as Northland downgraded the company to market perform from outperform.

Baker Hughes (BKR) shares fell 4.4% after the company on Tuesday reported Q4 revenue that trailed estimates by analysts.

