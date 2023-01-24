Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2023: CNX,SPI,HESM,HPK

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their prior declines Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was retreating 0.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.8% lower at $80.13 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was down 2.4% at $86.09 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5.5% to $3.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CNX Resources (CNX) was retreating over 3% late in Tuesday trading. The natural gas company announced a new partnership with ICE Thermal Harvesting on a pilot project to produce emission-free electricity using ICE's heat-to-power technology. The companies initially expect to capture and convert exhaust heat from a CNX compressor station in West Virginia to generate nearly 500 kilowatts of electric power for CNX.

SPI Energy (SPI) declined nearly 4% after saying it hired Yuepeng Wan to be the new chief technology officer of its SEM Wafertech solar panels subsidiary. Wan joins SPI Energy from Chinese rival GCL-Poly Holdings and Jiangxi LDK Solar Hi-Tech.

Hess Midstream (HESM) was falling 0.4%, giving back a narrow morning advance, after the petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage company late Monday increased its quarterly dividend to $0.5696 per share, payable Feb. 13 to shareholders as of Feb. 2.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) added 5.4% after late Monday launching a review of its strategic alternatives to boost shareholder value, including a potential sale. The oil and natural gas producer said it hired Credit Suisse Securities and Wells Fargo Securities to assist as financial advisors and also retained Vinson & Elkins to be its legal counsel throughout the evaluation process.

