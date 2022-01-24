Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2022: PLUG,HAL,EXTN,EFX.TO

Energy stocks were falling hard this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 4.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 2.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 2.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.69 to $82.45 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $2.40 to $85.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 lower at $3.98 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Plug Power (PLUG) dropped more than 10% after Truist Securities lowered its price target for the hydrogen fuel-cell company by $17 to $27 and reiterated its hold rating for the company's stock.

Halliburton (HAL) was sinking about 2.4%, paring a nearly 5% morning decline in a tough session for energy stocks. The oilfield-services giant Monday reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.36 per share, doubling up its $0.18 per share non-GAAP profit during the final three months of 2020, while revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $4.28 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.34 per share and $4.09 billion, respectively.

Exterran (EXTN) rallied Monday, climbing over 55% after agreeing to an all-stock merger proposal from Canadian natural gas and oil processing rival Enerflex (EFX.TO), with investors receiving 1.021 of an Enerflex common share for each of their Exterran shares, which would value the target company at around $6.35 per share based on Enerflex's CA$7.90 ($6.22) closing price on Friday. Enerflex shares were almost 16% lower on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

