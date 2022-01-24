Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2022: NINE,NCSM,PLUG,HAL,EXTN,EFX.TO

Energy stocks were finishing well above their intraday lows Monday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index still down 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index rallied to a gain of 1.3% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index sank 2.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.83 lower at $83.31 per barrel while global crude benchmark Brent dropped $1.43 to $86.46. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.03 to $4.03 per million BTU.

In company news, Nine Energy Service (NINE) rose 5.1% after NCS Multistage (NCSM) said a federal jury in Waco, Texas, issued a $486,000 damages award to the onshore completion company after concluding Nine Energy infringed on an NCS Multistage patent with its BreakThru casing flotation device. NCS Multistage shares were 6.1% lower shortly before Monday's closing bell.

Halliburton (HAL) was up about 2.2%, reversing a nearly 5% morning decline, after the oilfield-services giant Monday reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, compared with $0.18 per share a year earlier, while revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $4.28 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion, according to Capital IQ.

Exterran (EXTN) climbed almost 61% after agreeing to an all-stock merger proposal from Canadian natural gas and oil processing rival Enerflex (EFX.TO). Exterran investors are to receive 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each Exterran share, which would value the target company at about $6.35 per share based on Enerflex's CA$7.90 ($6.22) closing price Friday. Enerflex shares were nearly 16% lower on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Among decliners, Plug Power (PLUG) dropped 3.5% after Truist Securities cut its price target for the hydrogen fuel-cell company's stock by $17 to $27 and reiterated a hold rating.

