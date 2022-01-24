Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2022: HAL, TALO, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were tumbling pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by more than 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.51 at $83.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.21 to $85.69 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.045 lower at $3.954 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Halliburton (HAL) was retreating by more than 4% even after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings Monday of $0.36 per diluted share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.34.

Talos Energy (TALO) said it estimates Q4 average daily production at 67.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent to 69 MBoe, above the previously issued guidance range of 64 MBoe per day and 66 MBoe per day. Talos Energy was down more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partner CMA CGM, have launched Marseilles' inaugural ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Marseille Fos in southern France. TotalEnergies was almost 2% lower recently.

