Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2020: SSL,SAEX,ECA,ECA.TO,OVV, OVV.TO,OIS

Energy stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.40 lower at $54.19 per barrel, matching its lowest price since Oct. 21, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.33 to $60.71 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $1.89 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US energy companies added three more oil rigs during the seven days ended Jan. 24, lifting the number of active rigs through the country to 676, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR). The total number of US rigs fell by two to 796, however, after operators idled five natural gas rigs this week. The Canadian count remained stable at 244, with 154 oil rigs and 90 gas rigs in use, up two and down two rigs, respectively. The North America total also slipped by two rigs to 1,038, down 253 compared with the same week last year.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Sasol (SSL) was slightly more than 1% higher after the petro-chemical company Friday said it was expecting fire damage to its Lake Charles chemical plant in Louisiana will be limited to a small section of its low-density polyethylene unit. The company also said sales volume this year for its performance chemicals unit likely will be flat compared with FY19 levels although it still sees FY20 sales for its energy segment meeting its prior forecast expecting between 57 million to 58 million barrels.

In other sector news:

(+) SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) raced 25% higher after the seismic data company Friday announced two new offshore projects in West Africa valued at around $42 million. The work is expected to last 71 days and is largely scheduled to be completed during its fiscal Q2 ending June 30, the company said.

(-) Encana (ECA) was down 6% after the company Friday said it has completed its business reorganization, including moving its corporate domicile to the US and five-for-one consolidation of its outstanding stock. The natural gas company producer also is rebranding itself as Ovintiv and will begin trading in New York and Toronto under the OVV ticker symbol on Monday, Jan. 27.

(-) Oil States International (OIS) dropped almost 11% after the drill rig company warned it was expecting Q4 revenue for its Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments would fall compared with the final three months of 201 due to sluggish land completion activities in the US. It also said the EBITDA margin for its offshore/manufactured products unit would be negative affected by a $1.7 million bad-debt provision linked to a bankruptcy protection claim.

