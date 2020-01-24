Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2020: SAEX,ECA,ECA.TO,OVV, OVV.TO,OIS

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.81%

CVX -1.12%

COP -1.08%

SLB -1.95%

OXY -0.85%

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 1.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.41 to $54.18 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.50 to $60.54 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.89 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 2.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.9% retreat.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) raced nearly 25% higher after the seismic data company Friday announced two new offshore projects in West Africa valued at around $42 million. The work is expected to last 71 days and is largely scheduled to be completed during its fiscal Q2 ending June 30, the company said.

In other sector news:

(-) Encana (ECA) was down 8% after the company Friday said it has completed its business reorganization, including moving its corporate domicile to the US and five-for-one consolidation of its outstanding stock. The natural gas company producer also is rebranding itself as Ovintiv and will begin trading in New York and Toronto under the OVV ticker symbol on Monday, Jan. 27.

(=) Oil States International (OIS) dropped almost 13% after the drillrig company warned it was expecting Q4 revenue for its Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments would fall compared with the final three months of 201 due to sluggish land completion activities in the US. It also said the EBITDA margin for its offshore/manufactured products unit would be negative affected by a $1.7 million bad-debt provision linked to a bankruptcy protection claim.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.