Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2020: OIS, ERA, TOT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.10%

CVX: +0.08%

COP: Flat

SLB: Flat

OXY: +0.42%

Energy heavyweights were flat to higher pre-bell Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.60 at $54.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.65 to $61.39 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.89 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.54% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.34% lower.

In other sector news:

(=) Oil States International (OIS) was unchanged even as it warned of year-over-year revenue declines for its Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments in the final quarter of 2019 due to sluggish land completion activities in the US.

(=) Era Group (ERA) was flat after the company and Bristow Group said they have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction, creating a diversified offshore aviation transport operator.

(-) Total (TOT) and Tullow Oil have started the process of reducing their stakes in Kenya's first oil development, according to media reports that cited sources familiar with the matter. Total was slightly lower in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.