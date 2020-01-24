Energy Sector Update for 01/24/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA, Goldman and Commerzbank reports and general market commentary throughout the story.)

Crude fell on Friday to its lowest in more than eight weeks as concern grew over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on demand for oil, especially as China reportedly placed more than 33 million people under travel restrictions a day before the start of Lunar New Year holidays.

West Texas Intermediate futures slumped by 2.4% in the final hours of trading on Friday to $54.26, the weakest level since Oct. 31, according to Bloomberg data. Brent futures were also lower by 2.2% to $60.65, pressured by the health scare in China, the world's biggest importer of crude and the second-largest economy.

Chinese health officials have announced 830 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus across 29 provincial-level regions by the end of Thursday, a report from the country's official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday. At least 26 people have died and more than 900 infected globally from the flu-like coronavirus, according to media reports from outside China.

"Concerns about demand have definitely gained the upper hand, and are being fed by the further spread of the coronavirus in China, where the number of those infected and deaths continues to rise," Commerzbank analysts Daniel Briesemann and Carsten Fritsch wrote in a report. "Significantly less oil than usual may well be consumed during the upcoming week of New Year's Festival celebrations in China."

The World Health Organization has, however, yet to declare the crisis as a global health emergency. The Wuhan city in China -- where the virus is said to have originated -- accounted for the bulk of the travel restrictions.

Still, more than 400 million people are reportedly expected to travel during China's Lunar New Year holidays, raising the risk of a flareup in the weeks ahead and quantifying the potential impact of this SARS-like virus on the seasonally important period for Chinese companies in January.

Translating the estimated SARS demand impact into 2020 volumes points to a potential negative shock to global oil demand on average of 260,000 barrels per day, including 170,000 barrels per day loss of jet fuel demand, a report from Goldman Sachs said.

"Such a demand impact (without an OPEC supply response) would point to an only $3 per barrel impact on oil prices, although the initial high uncertainty could lead to a larger sell-off, as was the case in March 2003 [when the SARS epidemic had surfaced]," the analysts wrote in the report.

Goldman also said that demand concerns over a potential epidemic will counter concerns around supply disruptions in Libya, Iran and Iraq, driving spot price volatility in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration said US crude stockpiles declined by 400,000 barrels in the seven days that ended on Jan. 17, which compares to consensus from S&P Global Platts for an increase of 500,000 barrels, CNBC reported.

At 428.1 million barrels, US crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

On Friday, data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes (BKR) showed the number of oil rigs operating in the US rose by three to 676 during the week that ended Jan. 24. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US fell by two to 794 as gas rigs slid by five to 115.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation climbed by two to 154, while gas rigs declined by two to 90 during the week in review. As a result, the North American total retreated by two to 1038 versus 1,291 a year ago, the data showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.