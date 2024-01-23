Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2024: TTE, HAL, TALO

Energy stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was marginally lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.9% to $74.09 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 1% to $79.28 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.6% lower at $2.38 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TotalEnergies (TTE) said it signed several deals in Europe to expand its renewables portfolio, including the acquisition of a battery storage system maker and the development of wind projects. Its shares were declining 0.5%.

Halliburton (HAL) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, up from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.80. Halliburton shares added 2.4%.

Talos Energy (TALO) dropped 1.5% after it said Tuesday its Talos Production unit has started an offering of $1 billion of second-priority notes.

