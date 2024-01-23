Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2024: NVVE, TTE, HAL, TALO

Energy stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.4% to $74.47 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 0.5% to $79.67 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 1.5% to $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Nuvve (NVVE) shares soared past 78%. The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's board selected the company to implement a fleet electrification program for a 50-shuttle fleet. The project was valued at $16 million.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it signed several deals in Europe to expand its renewables portfolio, including the acquisition of a battery storage system maker and wind project development. Its shares were declining 0.2%.

Halliburton (HAL) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, up from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.80. Halliburton shares added 2.6%.

Talos Energy (TALO) dropped 1% after it said Tuesday its Talos Production unit has started an offering of $1 billion of second-priority notes.

