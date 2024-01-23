News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2024: HAL, OXY, XLE, USO, UNG

January 23, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by 0.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.5% at $73.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1.4% to $79.00 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.4% lower at $2.09 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Halliburton (HAL) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, up from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.80. Halliburton was marginally lower pre-bell.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) said it received a request from the Federal Trade Commission for additional information and documentary material over the company's proposed acquisition of CrownRock. Occidental Petroleum was slightly declining in recent premarket activity.

