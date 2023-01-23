Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2023: NE, BKR, GEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 4.0%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.81% at $82.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.9% to $88.38 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 9.2% higher at $3.466 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Noble (NE) is cutting its Q4 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization guidance to range between $140 million and $150 million from the prior outlook of between $155 million and $175 million. Noble was recently up 1.5%.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per diluted share, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.40.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was up 1.5% after announcing an underwriting agreement with Wells Fargo Securities as a representative of a group of underwriters in connection with its $500 million public offering of senior notes.

