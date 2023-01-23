Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2023: BLDP, BLDP.TO, AQUA, XYL, NE, BKR

Energy stocks turned narrowly mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was easing 0.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was edging up 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was little changed at $81.59 per barrel, slipping $0.05, while North Sea Brent crude was advancing 0.5% to $88.05 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 7.6% to $3.45 to $3.42 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) gained 9.5% after saying it will build a containerized, 1-megawatt fuel cell system for the CrossWind joint venture between Shell (SHEL) and sustainable energy producer Eneco. The new unit will be integrated into the companies' Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind project in the Netherlands following its delivery in 2024.

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) rose almost 15% after the water treatment company agreed to a $7.5 billion buyout offer from water infrastructure firm Xylem (XYL), with investors receiving 0.48 of a Xylem share for each of the Evoqua shares. The deal values Evoqua at around $52.89 a share, or about 29% above Friday's closing price. Xylem shares were dropping 8.6%.

Noble (NE) was 1% lower this afternoon, paring a portion of its more than 3% dip earlier, after the offshore drilling contractor cut its forecast for adjusted Q4 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, citing mechanical issues with its Noble Regina Allen jackup rig. The company is now projecting non-GAAP EBITDA in a range of $140 million to $150 million compared with its prior guidance expecting between $155 million to $175 million.

Baker Hughes (BKR) fell 1.9%, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance, after the energy services reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.38 a share, improving on a $0.25 per share a year ago but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue climbed 8% year-over-year to $5.91 billion but also trailed the $6.07 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.