Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2023: AQUA, XYL, NE, BKR

Energy stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index both were posting around 0.6% gains.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.8% at $82.27 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.2% to $88.64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.2% higher at $3.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) rose over 14% after the water treatment company agreed to a $7.5 billion buyout offer from water infrastructure firm Xylem (XYL), with investors receiving 0.48 of a Xylem share for each of the Evoqua shares. The deal values Evoqua at around $52.89 a share, or about 29% above Friday's closing price. Xylem shares were dropping almost 9% this afternoon.

Noble (NE) was 0.2% higher this afternoon, rebounding from a more than 3% dip earlier, after the offshore drilling contractor cut its forecast for adjusted Q4 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, citing mechanical issues with its Noble Regina Allen jackup rig. The company is now projecting non-GAAP EBITDA in a range of $140 million to $150 million compared with its prior guidance expecting between $155 million to $175 million.

Baker Hughes (BKR) fell 1.1%, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance, after the energy services reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.38 a share, improving on a $0.25 per share a year ago but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue climbed 8% year-over-year to $5.91 billion but also trailed the $6.07 billion analyst mean.

