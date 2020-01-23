Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2020: SHLX,BTE,BTE.TO,KMI,GMLP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.58%

CVX +0.19%

COP +0.44%

SLB -0.87%

OXY -1.73%

Energy stocks pared some of their prior declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Thursday falling over 0.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.15 lower at $55.59 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.25 to $61.96 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $1.93 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) fell about 1% on Thursday. The pipeline and infrastructure company Thursday increased its Q4 distribution to investors by 3.4% over the prior quarter, with plans to pay $0.46 per limited partner unit on Feb. 14 to investors of record on Feb. 3.

In other sector news:

(+) Kinder Morgan (KMI) rose almost 4% following Thursday reports the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has cleared the company to begin work on a new, 17-mile pipeline to carry up to 500 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Permian basin in western Texas and New Mexico, connecting into Permian Highway pipeline. The company late Wednesday also said it was increasing its quarterly dividend in 2020 by 25% over current levels to $0.3125 per share.

(-) Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) dropped 3% after Evercore ISI Thursday cut its investment rating for the operator to in-line from outperform previously and also lowered its price target by $4 to $9 a share.

(-) Baytex Energy (BTE) slid 5% on Thursday after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer earlier priced a $500 million private placement of 8.75% senior notes due 2027 at par. It expects to use the net proceeds, together with existing credit facilities, to redeem $400 million of its outstanding 5.125% notes due June 2021 and $300 million of its 6.625% debentures maturing in July 2022.

