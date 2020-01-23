Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2020: KMI, BTE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.58%

CVX: -0.38%

COP: -1.29%

SLB: -1.04%

OXY: -1.34%

Energy giants were retreating pre-bell Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.53 at $55.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.56 to $61.65 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.95 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 2.69% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.21% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Kinder Morgan (KMI) was marginally higher a day after it reported a Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.26, compared with $0.25 a year earlier and shy of the $0.27 consensus compiled by Capital IQ. Separately on Thursday, the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved Kinder Morgan's request to start work on the 17-mile natural gas pipeline in the Permian basin in West Texas, Reuters reported.

(-) Baytex Energy (BTE) was more than 1% lower after it priced a private placement offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2027.

