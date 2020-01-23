Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2020: BTE,BTE.TO,KMI,GMLP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.94%

CVX -0.08%

COP -0.31%

SLB -1.70%

OXY -1.99%

Energy stocks declined again on Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling over 0.8% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.74 to $55.00 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.73 to $61.48 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.94 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.1 retreat.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Baytex Energy (BTE) slid 5% on Thursday after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer earlier priced a $500 million private placement of 8.75% senior notes due 2027 at par. It expects to use the net proceeds, together with existing credit facilities, to redeem $400 million of its outstanding 5.125% notes due June 2021 and $300 million of its 6.625% debentures maturing in July 2022.

In other sector news:

(+) Kinder Morgan (KMI) rose almost 4% following Thursday reports the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has cleared the company to begin work on a new, 17-mile pipeline to carry up to 500 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Permian basin in western Texas and New Mexico, connecting into Permian Highway pipeline. The company late Wednesday also said it was increasing ts quarterly dividend in 2020 by 25% over current levels to $0.3125 per share.

(-) Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) dropped 2.6% after Evercore ISI Thursday cut its investment rating for the operator to in-line from outperform previously and also lowered its price target by $4 to $9 a share.

