Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2024: OXY, NS, SUN, XOM, DTE

Energy stocks edged up late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index little changed and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 1.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index shed 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.2% to $75.01 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.8% to $79.99 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures dropped 3.7% to $2.427 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) said Monday it received a request from the Federal Trade Commission for additional information and documentary material on the planned acquisition of CrownRock. Occidental shares rose 0.5%.

Sunoco (SUN) agreed to acquire liquids terminal and pipeline operator NuStar Energy (NS) in an all-equity deal worth about $7.3 billion, including debt. NuStar shares jumped 18%, and Sunoco fell 5.1%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Sunday filed a complaint in a Texas court seeking to prevent a climate proposal by investors from going to a vote during the company's shareholder meeting in May, according to media reports. Exxon Mobil shares were little changed.

DTE Energy (DTE) shares fell 0.6% after Guggenheim downgraded the company to neutral from buy.

