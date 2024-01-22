News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2024: NS, SUN, XOM, DTE

January 22, 2024 — 01:40 pm EST

Energy stocks rose Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 2.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index shed 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.6% to $75.35 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 2.2% to $80.32 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 2.7% to $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Sunoco (SUN) agreed to acquire liquids terminal and pipeline operator NuStar Energy (NS) in an all-equity deal worth about $7.3 billion, including debt. NuStar shares jumped 18%, and Sunoco fell 5.3%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Sunday filed a complaint in a Texas court seeking to prevent a climate proposal by investors from going to a vote during the company's shareholder meeting in May, according to media reports. Exxon Mobil shares were little changed.

DTE Energy (DTE) shares fell 1.2% after Guggenheim downgraded the company to neutral from buy.

