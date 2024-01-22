Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2024: NS, SUN, XOM, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was gaining 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $73.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.4% to $78.86 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5.4% lower at $2.383 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Nustar Energy (NS) was rallying by over 21% after Sunoco (SUN) said it agreed to the company in an all-equity transaction worth about $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Sunday filed a complaint in a Texas court seeking to prevent a climate proposal by investors from going to a vote during the company's shareholder meeting in May, according to media reports. Exxon Mobil was declining 0.04% in recent premarket activity.

Chevron (CVX) said its Canadian subsidiary plans to sell its majority interest in the Duvernay shale gas business in Alberta, Canada. Chevron was nearly 0.1% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.