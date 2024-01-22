News & Insights

Energy
NS

Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2024: NS, SUN, XOM, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

January 22, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was gaining 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $73.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.4% to $78.86 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5.4% lower at $2.383 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Nustar Energy (NS) was rallying by over 21% after Sunoco (SUN) said it agreed to the company in an all-equity transaction worth about $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Sunday filed a complaint in a Texas court seeking to prevent a climate proposal by investors from going to a vote during the company's shareholder meeting in May, according to media reports. Exxon Mobil was declining 0.04% in recent premarket activity.

Chevron (CVX) said its Canadian subsidiary plans to sell its majority interest in the Duvernay shale gas business in Alberta, Canada. Chevron was nearly 0.1% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NS
SUN
XOM
CVX
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.