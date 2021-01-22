Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2021: SLB, XOM, SRLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was almost 2% lower. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.36 at $51.77 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.44 to $54.73 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.6 cents lower at $2.445 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Schlumberger (SLB) was declining by 0.6% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, down from $0.39 last year and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.17.

ExxonMobil (XOM) is in exclusive negotiations with Norwegian private equity fund HitecVision and its UK-based unit Neo Energy to sell the US oil and natural gas giant's upstream assets in the central and northern North Sea, HitecVision said. ExxonMobil was down over 2% in recent trading.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) was up more than 1% after saying it will pay a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit, or $2.67 per unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

