Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2021: FTI,CTRA,SLB,TRCH

Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 86 cents lower at $52.48 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.35 million-barrel rise in crude oil inventories during the seven days ended Jan. 15 versus the S&P Global Platts consensus expecting a 2.5 million-barrel decline. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also fell 72 cents to $55.37 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 5 cents to $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) fell 1% after the subsea oilfield services company priced an upsized $1 billion private placement of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026, adding an extra $150 million of the notes to the deal shortly before pricing. It will use the net proceeds to repay debt and to fund the proposed spin-off of its engineering and construction business into a standalone, publicly-traded firm during the current quarter ending March 31.

Contura Energy (CTRA) slid 4.6% after Friday saying it will change its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources on Feb. 1, reflecting the recent sale of its thermal coal business and its new focus on the production of metallurgical coal for use in steel production. The company also will change its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol to AMR effective the start of regular-session trading on Feb. 4.

Among gainers, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) was narrowly higher in late trade, giving back most of a nearly 7% advance earlier Friday that followed it saying the David Straz Jr Foundation converted all $4 million of the oil and natural gas producer's senior secured debt it held into common stock. The conversion price was $1.50 apiece. An affiliated Straz trust continues to own another $8.5 million of Torchlight senior secured notes.

Schlumberger (SLB) rose fractionally after the oilfield-services giant reported non-GAAP net income of $0.22 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue fell year-over-year to $5.53 billion from $8.23 billion, also exceeding the $5.24 billion Street view.

