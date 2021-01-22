Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2021: CTRA,SLB,TRCH

Energy stocks were lower after a government report Friday showed an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories last week, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 78 cents to $52.35 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.35 million-barrel rise in crude oil supplies during the seven days ended Jan. 15, topping the S&P Global Platts consensus expecting 2.5 million fewer barrels. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was falling 65 cents to $55.45 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.46 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Contura Energy (CTRA) slipped 3.4% after Friday saying it will change its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources on Feb. 1, reflecting the recent sale of its thermal coal business and its new focus on the production of metallurgical coal for use in steel production. The company also will change its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol to AMR effective the start of regular-session trading on Feb. 4.

Schlumberger (SLB) declined fractionally after the oilfield-services giant reported non-GAAP net income of $0.22 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, down from $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue fell year-over-year to $5.53 billion from $8.23 billion, also exceeding the $5.24 billion Street view.

Among gainers, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rose 6.9% after saying the David Straz Jr Foundation converted all $4 million of the oil and natural gas producer's senior secured debt it held into common stock. The conversion price was $1.50 apiece. An affiliated Straz trust continues to own another $8.5 million of Torchlight senior secured notes.

