Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2020: VTNR,OBE,OBE.TO,BKR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.84%

CVX -0.49%

COP -1.75%

SLB -1.61%

OXY -2.64%

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.57 to $56.81 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.40 to $63.19 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.91 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 2.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Vertex Energy (VTNR) rose 7% after saying it completed the second phase of its joint venture with Tensile Capital Management, triggering a $13.5 million cash infusion from the private-equity firm to fund production of high-purity base oil from used motor oil. With formal creation of the special purpose vehicle announced Wednesday that will own and operate the company's currently idled refinery in Belle Chase, La., the new partnership will also will accelerate development of Vertex's Heartland refinery in Columbus, Ohio. Vertex owns a 35% interest in the partnership with an option to buy Tensile's interest after three years.

In other sector news:

(+) Obsidian Energy (OBE) was narrowly higher after the Canadian oil and natural gas company said it produced an average of 26,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day during 2019, down from 28,953 barrels per day during the prior year but matching its target range expecting between 26,750 to 27,250 barrels per day.

(-) Baker Hughes (BKR) slid 1.6% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.27 per share, up from $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.31 per share. Revenue increased 1.4% over year-ago levels to $6.35 billion but also lagged the $6.45 billion analyst mean.

