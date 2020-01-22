Energy Sector Update for 01/22/2020: EQNR,VTNR,OBE,OBE.TO,BKR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.72%

CVX -0.56%

COP -1.56%

SLB -1.16%

OXY -3.23%

Energy stocks pared some of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.6% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.64 lower at $56.74 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell $1.42 to $63.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $1.91 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Equinor (EQNR) rose 0.5% on Wednesday amid reports an environmental group has filed suit to block the Norwegian energy major from exploring for deepwater oil in the Great Australian Bight Marine Park, contending regulators erred in accepting company claims it had consulted with affected groups as required. A spokesman for The Wilderness Society in Australia said the December decision effectively dismissed the concerns of over 20 communities and indigenous people living on the coastlands in addition to thousands of its members who are opposed to the project, according to The Guardian newspaper. Equnior declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

In other sector news:

(+) Vertex Energy (VTNR) rose 4.5% after saying it completed the second phase of its joint venture with Tensile Capital Management, triggering a $13.5 million cash infusion from the private-equity firm to fund production of high-purity base oil from used motor oil. With formal creation of the special purpose vehicle announced Wednesday that will own and operate the company's currently idled refinery in Belle Chase, La., the new partnership will also accelerate development of Vertex's Heartland refinery in Columbus, Ohio. Vertex owns a 35% interest in the partnership with an option to buy Tensile's interest after three years.

(+) Obsidian Energy (OBE) was nearly 1% higher after the Canadian oil and natural gas company said it produced an average of 26,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day during 2019, down from 28,953 barrels per day during the prior year but matching its target range expecting between 26,750 to 27,250 barrels per day.

(-) Baker Hughes (BKR) declined fractionally after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.27 per share, up from $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.31 per share. Revenue increased 1.4% over year-ago levels to $6.35 billion but also lagged the $6.45 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.